Manchester United ban newspaper from press conference following Erik ten Hag story

Manchester United have seemingly banned the Manchester Evening News from attending a press conference today following a negative story about Red Devils manager Erik ten Hag.

There are more details from the Manchester Evening News in a report here, with the paper defending their publication of a story that suggested Ten Hag was starting to lose the confidence of his players after some poor results and performances so far this season.

There is no escaping the fact that the Dutch tactician has not had the desired impact at Old Trafford so far, and it comes across as a bit petty for the club to be banning outlets who don’t cover them in the way they want to.

The Manchester Evening News note that other outlets have received similar treatment over similar stories, so it will be interesting to see if this continues if similar reports emerge over the course of the season.

Because there’s surely only so long MUFC can wish away the negative press if things don’t improve on the pitch fast.