Mikel Arteta has refused to rule out any of his Arsenal players leaving the club in the January transfer window.

The Gunners boss, who spoke to reporters ahead of Tuesday’s Premier League clash against Luton Town, gave an unnecessarily bizarre response when asked about what the winter window could have in store for some of his players.

Goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale has been the most discussed player after the former Sheffield United shot-stopper lost his place in between the Emirates’ sticks to summer-signing David Raya.

Linked recently with a move to Newcastle United to help Eddie Howe ease the pressure following Nick Pope’s five-month injury layoff, Ramsdale, according to The Times, is a leading candidate to leave North London in the coming weeks, and Arteta has done nothing to cool that speculation.

“I won’t say that no player is going to go to Newcastle,” the Spaniard said.

“Or no member of the staff either. I won’t say it.”