With the January transfer window just a few weeks away now, Aaron Ramsdale has a massive decision to make for the sake of his career.

The custodian has barely played for Arsenal since David Raya was signed by Mikel Arteta, and yet the manager is still trying to convince the Englishman that he has a future at the club.

That surely has to be seen for what it is, and that’s a damage limitation exercise as the Gunners will need to recruit a decent back-up keeper should Ramsdale go – and that’s no easy task.

Ramsdale is still only 25 years of age, and in goalkeeper terms that’s no age at all, however, he does need to be playing regularly which isn’t happening at present.

The European Championship is only six months away, and if Ramsdale wants to be considered for that too, then a move clearly makes sense for him.

“I want Aaron with us. I am very happy to have two very, very good goalkeepers and Aaron is staying with us,” Arteta was quoted as saying by talkSPORT.

“We want to be better, so we want to add to what we already have. That’s the intention that we have.”

That appears to be an unequivocal statement which he then immediately contradicted.

“I won’t do that to any player (keep hold of them). Any player,” he continued.

“I cannot tell you that any Arsenal player is not going to leave in January. Or he is to stay here for the next three years.

“I won’t say that no player is going to go to Newcastle. Or no member of the staff either. I won’t say it. If you say yes or no, I won’t say it.

“I cannot guarantee that nobody is going to be leaving in January. For Newcastle or any other club. So it is a no.”

It’s an interesting tactic by Arteta, and there’s arguably an element of his own self-interest behind it.

Ultimately, it will come down to the courage of Aaron Ramsdale’s convictions.

Does he want to stay put in the hope that he gets to prove his manager wrong, or does he take flight and move elsewhere to put himself front and centre ahead of next summer’s tournament?