Newcastle ace Anthony Gordon in race against time to face old side Everton

Anthony Gordon is really coming into his own now at Newcastle after a relatively slow start to life at St. James’ Park.

The 22-year-old has three goals in his last four Premier League games per WhoScored, including the winner last time out in a vital victory against Man United.

Unfortunately, before the end of that match, the youngster had to leave the pitch it’s believed with a hip issue.

Coming directly before the Magpies travel to Merseyside and a date with Gordon’s old club, Everton, was hardly the best timing as far as the player was concerned.

However, it might not be all bad news as the Shields Gazette are reporting that Gordon has already been spotted back in training for the club.

Were he to make the Thursday night showdown, and Eddie Howe is sure to pick him on current form if he’s declared fit, it will be the first time he will have returned to Goodison Park in opposition, and that is bound to add a spark to the atmosphere.

Clearly, on current form, the Toffees will need to be at their very best to be able to take anything from the match against a rampant Newcastle side.

However, Sean Dyche will almost certainly ensure that his players give everything in each game between now and the end of the season so that the recent 10-point deduction received makes no difference whatsoever.