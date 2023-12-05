Newcastle eyeing West Ham star following Nick Pope injury

Newcastle United FC West Ham FC
Posted by

Newcastle United will be without Nick Pope for up to five months.

The English goalkeeper dislocated his shoulder while in action against Manchester United on Saturday night.

Although the Magpies came away deserving 1-0 winners, the Toon’s celebrations were dampened after it was confirmed Pope will miss the majority of what’s left of the season.

More Stories / Latest News
Crystal Palace change transfer plans following Doucoure injury
Former Liverpool star sends Saudi transfer warning to Mohamed Salah
(Video) Mikel Arteta refuses to rule out Arsenal players joining Newcastle in January

Recent reports have linked Eddie Howe with a surprise move for free agent David De Gea but other reports, including a written one from the Daily Mirror, claim the Magpies are eyeing a deal for West Ham’s Lukasz Fabianski.

The Poland international is out of contract at the Hammers at the end of the season, and given his vast experience in the Premier League, could prove a smart, and potentially shrewd, short-term signing.

More Stories Lukasz Fabianski Nick Pope

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.