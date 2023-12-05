Newcastle eyeing West Ham star following Nick Pope injury

Newcastle United will be without Nick Pope for up to five months.

The English goalkeeper dislocated his shoulder while in action against Manchester United on Saturday night.

Although the Magpies came away deserving 1-0 winners, the Toon’s celebrations were dampened after it was confirmed Pope will miss the majority of what’s left of the season.

Recent reports have linked Eddie Howe with a surprise move for free agent David De Gea but other reports, including a written one from the Daily Mirror, claim the Magpies are eyeing a deal for West Ham’s Lukasz Fabianski.

The Poland international is out of contract at the Hammers at the end of the season, and given his vast experience in the Premier League, could prove a smart, and potentially shrewd, short-term signing.