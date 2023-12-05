Newcastle taking the first steps towards signing England international in January

So far, Newcastle’s owners the Saudi Public Investment Fund, have been as good as their word and backed manager, Eddie Howe, to the hilt in the transfer market.

The Magpies have gone from strength to strength in the past couple of seasons, and their ascendency continues apace.

The way they are playing allied to the standard of player that they’re buying should mean that success won’t be too far away in coming, and the owners will continue to provide whatever Howe and his backroom staff need in order to have the best chance of being able to win a trophy of any description.

Aside from having to urgently replace goalkeeper, Nick Pope, who is believed to be ruled out until April after sustaining a shoulder injury against Man United, there are one or two other areas that Newcastle could do with strengthening.

? #Newcastle are taking the first steps to sign Kalvin #Phillips in Jan. ?? #NUFC consider the ??????? player a main target: with a suitable offer, #ManCity could let him go. ? #Tottenham are still monitoring him, but to date is not a priority: first of all, #THFC need a striker. https://t.co/NTZHSHN2BR pic.twitter.com/ZsODU87zwL — Rudy Galetti (@RudyGaletti) December 3, 2023

To that end, Rudy Galetti has announced on X (formerly Twitter) that the club are taking the first steps to signing Man City’s out of favour England international, Kalvin Phillips.

The midfielder has barely played for the current title holders this season, and with the European Championship only six months away, he will understand that he has to resurrect his career somewhere else now if he wants to retain his international ambitions.