Newcastle United preparing to offer key defender new contract

Newcastle United are reportedly preparing to offer one of their key players a new contract.

That’s according to a recent report from Football Insider, who claims the Magpies are keen to offer Fabian Schar a new, and presumably improved, deal.

Schar, 31, has been with the club since he joined from Deportivo La Coruna in 2018 but it has been under Eddie Howe that he has become such an important figure.

Starting all 14 Premier League matches so far this season, it is obvious just how integral the Switzerland international is to Newcastle’s defence.

And clearly a popular figure among teammates and fans, Schar, who will be out of contract at the end of the season, is understandably a top candidate to be offered an extension.

Even at the age of 31 (32 later this month), Schar, who has formed a great defensive partnership with Sven Botman, is viewed as a player capable of competing at the highest levels for some years yet.

During his time at St. James’ Park, the Swiss centre-back, who is currently valued at £10 million (TM), has directly contributed to 17 goals in 161 games in all competitions.