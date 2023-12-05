Premier League clubs in race for 18-year-old with nine goals in 18 top-flight games

When the best European football talent evidently becomes available, the biggest Premier League clubs need to be in the mix when contract talks get down to the nitty gritty.

The English top-flight can still lay claim to being the best in Europe, and that’s ostensibly why many of the best footballers of their generation seek to earn their fortune there rather than the likes of the Bundesliga, Serie A, La Liga or Ligue Un.

Of course, not every great player necessarily sees England as their first port of call even if it becomes a stop-off later in their career.

One young star who is currently plying his trade at German league champions, Bayern Munich, is Mathys Tel.

However, BILD note transfer expert Ekrem Konur’s post on X (formerly Twitter), that the Premier League’s big boys are already circling for the 18-year-old.

It’s no surprise that they are given that he’s already amassed nine goals in 18 games for the Bavarians and has shown that he’s anything but overawed by the responsibility placed upon his young shoulders.

The post doesn’t actually go on to name which clubs are interested in the player, who is contracted to Bayern until 2027, though it’s a fair bet that if there was any acknowledgment from his current club that they’d accept a fee for his services, the likes of Liverpool, Chelsea, Arsenal, Man City and Man United would all want to register an interest.