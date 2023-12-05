Premier League injury round-up: Newcastle worst hit with 13 missing ahead of Everton test

Newcastle United remain the hardest hit Premier League club in terms of injuries ahead of the midweek fixtures.

The Magpies have 13 players out, per Premier Injuries, as they face Everton after Nick Pope’s unfortunate shoulder injury against Man United.

Next worst off are London rivals Brentford, Chelsea and Tottenham, who have all reached double figures in terms of absentees, either from injury or suspension.

Full Premier League Absentee List (as at Tuesday, December 5)

Arsenal – 5

Fabio Vieira, Thomas Partey, Emile Smith Rowe, Takehiro Tomiyasu, Jurrien Timber

Aston Villa – 4

Emi Buendia, Tyrone Mings, Boubacar Kamara, Bertrand Traore

Brentford – 10

Rico Henry, Aaron Hickey, Ivan Toney, Kevin Schade, Nathan Collins, Mikkel Damsgaard, Mathias Jensen, Kristoffer Ajer, Christian Norgaard, Joshua Dasilva

Bournemouth – 7

Tyler Adams, Max Aarons, Alex Scott, Lloyd Kelly, Ryan Fredericks, Emi Marcondes, Darren Randolph

Brighton – 9

Pervis Estupinan, Tariq Lamptey, Ansu Fati, Julio Espinola, Danny Welbeck, Mahmoud Dahoud, Adam Webster, Lewis Dunk, Solomon March,

Burnley – 5

Jack Cork, Arijanet Muric, Jordan Beyer, Josh Cullen, Lyle Foster

Chelsea – 10

Wesley Fofana, Romeo Lavia, Conor Gallagher, Ben Chilwell, Malo Gusto, Christopher Nkunku, Reece James, Marc Cucurella, Trevoh Chalobah, Carney Chukwuemeka,

Crystal Palace – 6

Cheick Doucoure, Jesurun Rak-Sakyi, Rob Holding, Dean Henderson, Eberechi Eze, Jeffrey Schlupp

Everton – 4

Dele Alli, Amadou Onana, Dominic Calver-Lewin, Andre Gomes

Fulham – 3

Issa Diop, Rodrigo Muniz, Adama Traore

Liverpool – 6

Thiago Alcantara, Andrew Robertson, Diogo Jota, Alisson Becker, Stefan Bajcetic, Joel Matip

Luton – 9

Dan Potts, Mads Andersen, Reece Burke, Cauley Woodrow, Albert Sambi Lokonga, Marvelous Nakamba, Alfie Doughty, Thomas Lockyer, Teden Mengi

Man City – 5

Kevin De Bruyne, Matheus Nunes, Rodrigo, Jack Grealish, Jeremy Doku

Man United – 8

Tyrell Malacia, Casemiro, Lisandro Martinez, Jonny Evans, Christian Eriksen, Mason Mount, Jadon Sancho, Amad Diallo

Newcastle – 13

Sandro Tonali, Nick Pope, Jacob Murphy, Dan Burn, Callum Wilson, Elliot Anderson, Sean Longstaff, Sven Botman, Jospeh Willock, Harvey Barnes, Anthony Gordon, Javier Manquillo, Matt Targett

Nottingham Forest – 5

Taiwo Awoniyi, Willy Boly, Chris Wood, Danilo, Murillo

Sheffield United – 8

Chris Basham, Rhys Norrington-Davies, John Egan, Tom Davies, Daniel Jebbison, Oli McBurnie, Rhian Brewster, George Baldock

Tottenham – 10

Ivan Perisic, Rodrigo Bentancur, Micky van de Ven, James Maddison, Ryan Sessegnon, Manor Solomon, Pape Sarr, Cristian Romero, Alfie Whiteman, Eric Dier

West Ham – 2

Michail Antonio, Kurt Zouma

Wolves – 7

Joseph Hodge, Pedro Neto, Jonny Otto, Rayan Ait Nouri, Mario Lemina, Joao Gomes, Jose Sa