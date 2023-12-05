Reliable journalist expects Chelsea to add to club portfolio in 2024

Next year is shaping up to be one of the biggest yet for Chelsea Football Club and their owners, BlueCo.

As Mauricio Pochettino continues to build a first-team squad capable of challenging for honours, the likes of Victor Osimhen from Napoli will surely be targeted in order to take the west Londoners to the next level.

Football.london have an update on the striker’s potential next move which may not necessarily be one that Chelsea fans want to hear but, regardless of whether they sign the Nigerian or someone of equal ability, it’s clear that Todd Boehly isn’t going to stop with the spending spree until the club have achieved exactly what they want in terms of acquiring trophies and titles.

Even then, the expectation that the club will continue to pump money into the playing side isn’t without foundation.

It isn’t just on the pitch where Boehly and Behdad Egbahli want to succees however.

According to Ben Jacobs, writing in his exclusive column for Si Phillips’ Talk Chelsea Substack, BlueCo want to add to their multi-club model.

‘Chelsea won’t just sign players in 2024. I also expect them to add to their multi-club model. Brazil is one priority region and they are still looking in Portugal and Belgium,’ he wrote.

‘Buying or investing in a club takes time. It’s not done at the same speed as a transfer. And a stability period is needed after BlueCo (Chelsea’s owners) bought almost 100% of Strasbourg. That’s why we’ve not seen a flurry of clubs added in 2023.

‘The aim was always to start the multi-club model in the third quarter of 2023 and now that Chelsea have bolstered their senior leadership on both the football and brand side, they can start to plan for next year. I expect Laurence Stewart to be increasingly important in connecting the different clubs as the multi-club model grows.

‘Behdad Eghbali has been heavily involved as well, and remains the most powerful individual figure at the club – as you’d expect from someone representing the majority owner – but Stewart is highly rated and respected, in and outside of Chelsea, and is key to the entire project – both on the Chelsea and multi-club side.’

Whilst no club names have been mentioned at this stage, it appears clear that BlueCo want to rival City Group in terms of their ownership model, though they have some way to go to do just that.

City Group currently have Man City, New York City, Melbourne City, Yokohama F. Marinos, Montevideo City Torque, Girona, Sichuan Jiuniu, Mumbai City, Lommel SK, Palermo, Esperance Sportive Troyes Aube Champagne, Bahia and Club Bolivar in their stable per the official City Group website.