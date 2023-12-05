Liverpool are looking to bring in midfield reinforcements during the January transfer window and they have identified Khephren Thuram as a potential target.

The 22-year-old midfielder has been outstanding for OGC Nice and his performances have attracted the attention of several top clubs.

A report from Corriere Torino (h/t SportWitness) claims that Liverpool are negotiating a move for the 22-year-old midfielder and it remains to be seen whether they can secure an agreement with the French club.

Thuram is highly rated around Europe and he has a big future ahead of him. He has been linked with clubs like Juventus as well and it remains to be seen whether Liverpool can win the race for his signature.

The Premier League giants need to bring in a quality midfielder who will add defensive steel to their midfield. The 22-year-old has the potential to develop into a complete central midfielder.

Apparently, he could cost around €35-40 million. Liverpool certainly have the financial resources to pay that kind of money for him and Thuram and the Frenchman could prove to be a bargain in the long run.

He has the attributes to develop into a top-class Premier League midfielder with the right coaching and guidance. Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has a proven track record of nurturing talented young players and he could help the Frenchman fulfil his tremendous potential as well.

Liverpool are currently second in the league table and bringing in the right additions during the January transfer window could help them compete for the league title.