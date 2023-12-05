(Video) Roberto De Zerbi confirms he is in contract talks with Brighton

Great news for Brighton and Hove Albion fans.

Manager Roberto De Zerbi has confirmed that he is in talks with the club over a new contract.

The Italian boss, who replaced Graham Potter last year, has enjoyed a fantastic spell on England’s south coast.

Not only has De Zerbi guided the Seagulls to this season’s Europa League but continued Premier League form sees them as genuine contenders to qualify for Europe again next season.

And following such an impressive spell since he left Sassuolo, De Zerbi has found himself linked with some high-profile roles including possibly replacing Erik Ten Hag at Manchester United.

However, cooling suggestions he could be close to leaving the AMEX, the 44-year-old, who spoke to reporters recently, confirmed he is discussing the possibility of extending his deal beyond 2026.

“I feel very well in Brighton. I have a great relationship with the players, the club, with [owner] Tony [Bloom],” De Zerbi said.

“[…] Yes, we are speaking about the new contract but at the moment we are speaking and it’s not done yet.”