Transfer news: Arsenal deal progressing well, Man Utd linked with new GK, Chelsea eye wonderkid & more

Man Utd not signing a replacement for Andre Onana

I wanted to start by clarifying some Manchester United transfer rumours involving a new goalkeeper signing, with some fans asking me about the reports linking them with AC Milan’s Mike Maignan. Man United just invested €55m on Andre Onana in the summer, so there’s nothing else in terms of targets or negotiations. Zero. Man United are not working on a deal for Maignan and also the player is very happy at Milan. There’s really zero to this story at this stage.

I’m also told there is no hurry with regards to offering Kobbie Mainoo a new contract. There’s nothing imminent, but of course if he will keep playing well then it would be possible to give him a higher salary, but now it’s too early. Man United want him to keep going and then it will be time to discuss his salary. Still, his current deal expires in 2027, so there’s no urgency.

Another big story at Old Trafford is that we are finally almost there for Sir Jim Ratcliffe to complete the final details of his 25% minority stake in Manchester United. Ratcliffe will have sporting control, so he’ll be an important presence at the club, and the hope now is that it will finally be official and completed next week, so done and announced before Christmas.

We are almost there, and there will be many changes at Manchester United, with a new CEO and a new director of football. Jean-Claude Blanc is really close to getting the CEO position, so that’s one to watch, and fans will no doubt be hoping this can be the start of an exciting new era for the club after so much recent frustration and distraction.

Staying with United, their former player David de Gea is still a free agent and waiting for an opportunity. He preferred to wait for the chance to play in Europe, and wanted to join Real Madrid in the summer when Thibaut Courtois was injured, though they ended up signing Kepa from Chelsea instead. Now the injury to Nick Pope could mean another opportunity.

We wish Pope all the best of course, but it looks like he’s facing four months out, so Newcastle could become an opportunity. We’ve had rumours about De Gea at Newcastle, and my understanding is he’s waiting to see what happens, as there are just internal discussions at the moment, it’s not a direct negotiation. Newcastle still trust Martin Dubravka as a very good backup goalkeeper, but they will also discuss the possibility of a new signing in that position, with De Gea one of the names being considered.

Ben White contract update and response to Eddie Nketiah stories

Contacts between Arsenal and Ben White over a new deal continue. I’m told the conversation is going very well. They will keep negotiating and talk in the next days/weeks, but it’s getting closer.

I know fans are keen for regular updates and this one had perhaps gone a bit quiet since I first reported it some weeks ago, but there is no concern there as far as I understand. It’s progressing well and talks will continue.

There’s also no concern over Eddie Nketiah – Mikel Arteta is very happy with Nketiah’s behaviour off the pitch, in training and obviously with his performances on the pitch. So it’s all very quiet at this stage, even if there have been links with new strikers and some outlets have cast doubt over Nketiah’s future as a result of this. That’s not my current understanding of the situation.

Roony Bardghji being watched by Chelsea and others

Keep an eye on Roony Bardghji – this talented young player is really impressing with FC Copenhagen this season. The Swedish talent, born in 2005, is a very talented winger and he recently signed with new agents, while top clubs are keeping an eye on him.

Bardghji will be out of contract in 2025, so it’s a big opportunity on the market, and from what I’m hearing, scouts from Chelsea, Barcelona and Juventus have been travelling to watch the player. He’s a player they know really well, and there is a lot of interest.

Although nothing more concrete is happening yet in terms of negotiations or bids, I expect this will be one to watch on the market for 2024.

Brighton could sell a star name again – but only for the right price

Brighton manager Roberto De Zerbi has praised the way his side have continued to perform despite selling so many key players. Remember they lost both Moises Caicedo and Alexis Mac Allister in the summer, following on from Leandro Trossard last January, so De Zerbi has truly done a brilliant job as they remain 8th in the Premier League table and still playing an attractive brand of football.

This habit of cashing in on their top players for a profit will always be their system, at least this is what they want to do. It’s still early to know what they will do in the summer in terms of players to sell, but the expectation is to have some more ‘big name’ available for the market… but only in case they receive really crazy bids.

It’s too early to mention names for now, but perhaps in the coming months it will become clear which players are a priority for elite clubs in Europe, and then we’ll see what kind of money Brighton demand.