Video: ‘Bored’ Gary Neville speaks of a Groundhog Day at Man United

Gary Neville has always been vocal about the goings on about his former club, Man United, though it appears that even he’s had enough of it now.

Speaking on Sky Sports, the pundit told how he was bored of watching them now and tired of the poor level of performances.

That wouldn’t appear to be solely from the time under Erik ten Hag either.

Player power at Old Trafford seems to have ruined the careers of managers before the Dutchman, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer for example.

Neville’s ‘Groundhog Day’ comment on X (formerly Twitter) in response to a video from Sky Sports’ Kaveh Solhekol which suggested ten Hag had lost a large portion of the dressing room spoke volumes.

"I am tired of my own club." Gary Neville says he has become bored of watching Manchester United following their poor performances in recent months ?? pic.twitter.com/pbvR0zLf0R — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) December 4, 2023

Here we go. Groundhog Day https://t.co/Jc6XiAuupY — Gary Neville (@GNev2) December 4, 2023

Pictures from Sky Sports