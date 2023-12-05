Video: Declan Rice’s 97th minute header wins seven goal thriller at Luton

Arsenal’s record signing, Declan Rice, paid back a little more of his fee on Tuesday night, rising highest in the 97th minute to power home a fourth for the visitors at Luton to ensure the Gunners head back to north London with all three points.

The Hatters had played the fullest part in an absorbing match, pegging back the visitors who had twice taken the lead through Gabriel Martinelli and Gabriel Jesus.

Ross Barkley then had the temerity to give Luton the lead, but it was short lived as Kai Havertz popped up with an equaliser.

That set the stage for Rice’s injury-time heroics, and the 4-3 win sent Arsenal five points clear at the top of the Premier League table.

ARSENAL WIN IT AT THE DEATH! Declan Rice converts Martin Odegaard's cross to seal the victory for the Gunners! ?#PLonPrime #LUTARS pic.twitter.com/DvvJQT1qP8 — Amazon Prime Video Sport (@primevideosport) December 5, 2023

