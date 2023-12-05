Video: Disaster class from Burnley as Hwang fires Wolves ahead

Vincent Kompany will be furious with his Burnley defenders for gifting Wolves the lead in their Premier League match up on Tuesday.

The Clarets were more than holding their own at Molineux with four minutes until the break, and then some casual play at the back undid the good work of the previous 41 minutes.

Whilst the visitors can be applauded for attempting to play out from the back, they never appeared to have the courage of their convictions as Wolves quickly closed them down.

Once the ball was moved wide to Hwang Hee-chan, there was only going to be one outcome.

??| GOAL: Hwang gives Wolves the lead! Wolverhampton 1-0 Burnley pic.twitter.com/j4ZmZaXxRE — CentreGoals. (@centregoals) December 5, 2023

Hwang Hee-Chan has his eighth goal of the season for Wolves! ??? ?: @NBCSportsSoccer | #WOLBUR pic.twitter.com/0cu4XNbMoR — Premier League USA (@PLinUSA) December 5, 2023

Pictures from Viaplay, beIN Sports and NBC Sport Soccer