Video: Disaster class from Burnley as Hwang fires Wolves ahead

Burnley FC Wolverhampton Wanderers
Posted by

Vincent Kompany will be furious with his Burnley defenders for gifting Wolves the lead in their Premier League match up on Tuesday.

The Clarets were more than holding their own at Molineux with four minutes until the break, and then some casual play at the back undid the good work of the previous 41 minutes.

More Stories / Latest News
Liverpool game will prove crucial to Erik ten Hag’s hopes of keeping his job say fans
Klopp’s interesting plan for Trent in new Liverpool dynamic
Video: “I’ll listen” – Ten Hag insists Man United players are behind him

Whilst the visitors can be applauded for attempting to play out from the back, they never appeared to have the courage of their convictions as Wolves quickly closed them down.

Once the ball was moved wide to Hwang Hee-chan, there was only going to be one outcome.

Pictures from Viaplay, beIN Sports and NBC Sport Soccer

More Stories Hwang Hee-chan Vincent Kompany

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.