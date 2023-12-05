Video: “I’ll listen” – Ten Hag insists Man United players are behind him

Manchester United FC
Posted by

The walls appear to be closing in around Erik ten Hag, but the Man United boss was as bold as ever in his pre-match press conference for the Chelsea game, telling reporters that the majority of his players were behind him.

There would appear to be stories of players being unhappy with his style of football, and whilst the Dutchman did acknowledge that one or two had spoken to him, he also noted that the rest had not.

More Stories / Latest News
Liverpool game will prove crucial to Erik ten Hag’s hopes of keeping his job say fans
Klopp’s interesting plan for Trent in new Liverpool dynamic
Arsenal team news: Kiwior gets rare chance to impress at Luton

“If the players have a different opinion of course I’ll listen, but they haven’t told me or maybe one or two,” he said on Sky Sports News.

With the news that Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s partial takeover will finally be rubber stamped next week, per ESPN, it’s imperative that the Red Devils earn a 100 percent record over the next few games.

Pictures from Sky Sports News

More Stories Erik ten Hag

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.