Video: “I’ll listen” – Ten Hag insists Man United players are behind him

The walls appear to be closing in around Erik ten Hag, but the Man United boss was as bold as ever in his pre-match press conference for the Chelsea game, telling reporters that the majority of his players were behind him.

There would appear to be stories of players being unhappy with his style of football, and whilst the Dutchman did acknowledge that one or two had spoken to him, he also noted that the rest had not.

“If the players have a different opinion of course I’ll listen, but they haven’t told me or maybe one or two,” he said on Sky Sports News.

With the news that Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s partial takeover will finally be rubber stamped next week, per ESPN, it’s imperative that the Red Devils earn a 100 percent record over the next few games.

"If the players have a different opinion of course I'll listen, but they haven't told me or maybe one or two" ? Erik ten Hag says he is open to tactical suggestions from his players and that the team is going in the "right direction" under him ? pic.twitter.com/M2vsjl9CHL — Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) December 5, 2023

