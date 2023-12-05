Video: Raya at fault and Arsenal stunned as Luton score twice to go ahead

What a game at Kenilworth Road as two quick goals from Luton, both of which can be put down to mistakes from Arsenal keeper, David Raya, saw the hosts incredibly go ahead for the first time in the match.

The Hatters had already come from behind once, and just a few minutes into the second half, another corner caused havoc for the Gunners.

Elijah Adebayo brought Luton level with a towering header and not long afterwards, birthday boy Ross Barkley fired in a third, and his first for the club.

Another Luton corner, another Luton goal! ? Elijah Adebayo finds the back of the net after David Raya fails to gather the set-piece#PLonPrime #LUTARS pic.twitter.com/k4gsYvm2Bc — Amazon Prime Video Sport (@primevideosport) December 5, 2023

GOAL!!! 2-2!!! Adebayo outjumps Raya and heads home from a corner. The goalkeeper will be disappointed with that. We said they were dangerous from setpieces! pic.twitter.com/EeAFV2wRC4 — beIN SPORTS (@beINSPORTS_EN) December 5, 2023

ROSS BARKLEY FOR LUTON TOWN

A FIRST GOAL FROM HIM PUTS LUTON INFRONT ?? pic.twitter.com/YB6QYkNube — Ahsan (@Ahsxn_lfc) December 5, 2023

Goal! Luton Town 3-2 Arsenal, Ross Barkleypic.twitter.com/qI4zEdIRWE — FootColic ?? (@FootColic) December 5, 2023

????????? GOAL | Arsenal 2-3 Luton | Ross Barkley ROSS BARKLEY GIVES LUTON THE LEAD!!! ANOTHER MISTAKE FROM DAVID RAYA!!!pic.twitter.com/IovVJJ9f37 — Tekkers Foot (@tekkersfoot) December 5, 2023

Pictures from Amazon Prime, Premier Sports, beIN Sports and Canal+ Foot Direct