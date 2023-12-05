Video: Raya at fault and Arsenal stunned as Luton score twice to go ahead

What a game at Kenilworth Road as two quick goals from Luton, both of which can be put down to mistakes from Arsenal keeper, David Raya, saw the hosts incredibly go ahead for the first time in the match.

The Hatters had already come from behind once, and just a few minutes into the second half, another corner caused havoc for the Gunners.

Elijah Adebayo brought Luton level with a towering header and not long afterwards, birthday boy Ross Barkley fired in a third, and his first for the club.

