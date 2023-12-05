Video: “Set some standards” – Erik ten Hag doubles down on criticism of his strict Man United policy

If Man United’s players were in any doubt as to whether a potential dressing room mutiny was going to succeed, manager, Erik ten Hag, quickly put everyone straight by doubling down on his strict policy at the club.

During an interview he made clear that the club had asked him to “set some standards” because of the prevailing culture at the club before the Dutchman’s arrival.

It seems fairly clear that ten Hag’s methods haven’t been well received by some first-team players, however, the manager clearly isn’t for turning.

