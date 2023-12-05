Video: Unbelievable Osho header sets Kenilworth Road alight as Luton level against Arsenal

When Gabriel Osho headed in Luton’s equaliser against Arsenal, the tired old Kenilworth Road stadium was rocking.

It was the player’s first-ever Premier League goal and it was an absolute beauty.

The Hatters had not long gone behind to the Gunners, but earned themselves a corner.

There didn’t appear to be too much danger as the ball was swung in to a packed penalty area, but Osho managed to free himself of his marker’s, and powered home.

Cue the mayhem in the stands!

Gabriel Osho equaliser for Luton. Questions must be asked for allowing a soft goal… pic.twitter.com/OHMvASqDDj — Gilles ????????? (@_Grimanditweets) December 5, 2023

GOAL!!! Arsenal's lead lasts less than five minutes as Osho powerfully heads home from a corner. Luton are so dangerous from set-pieces!#beINPL #LTFC #LUTARS #AFC pic.twitter.com/3ehzJ1ZFIb — beIN SPORTS (@beINSPORTS_EN) December 5, 2023

Pictures from Canal+ Foot Direct and beIN Sports