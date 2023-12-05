Video: Unbelievable Osho header sets Kenilworth Road alight as Luton level against Arsenal

Arsenal FC Luton Town
Posted by

When Gabriel Osho headed in Luton’s equaliser against Arsenal, the tired old Kenilworth Road stadium was rocking.

It was the player’s first-ever Premier League goal and it was an absolute beauty.

More Stories / Latest News
Video: Scrappy Martinelli effort gives Arsenal the lead at Luton
Video: Disaster class from Burnley as Hwang fires Wolves ahead
Liverpool game will prove crucial to Erik ten Hag’s hopes of keeping his job say fans

The Hatters had not long gone behind to the Gunners, but earned themselves a corner.

There didn’t appear to be too much danger as the ball was swung in to a packed penalty area, but Osho managed to free himself of his marker’s, and powered home.

Cue the mayhem in the stands!

Pictures from Canal+ Foot Direct and beIN Sports

More Stories Gabriel Martinelli Gabriel Osho

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.