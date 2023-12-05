West Ham handed boost in pursuit of Arsenal striker

West Ham United’s need for a new striker needs no introduction.

The Hammers, after selling, and failing to replace, Gianluca Scamacca, are in desperate need of a forward to help ease the pressure on Michail Antonio.

David Moyes has been continually linked with Arsenal’s Eddie Nketiah with the Gunners forward tipped to finally make the move across town.

And according to a recent report from Football Transfers, Arsenal, who are also in need of another hitman, must first sell to buy, and that could see Nketiah, backup to Gabriel Jesus, as the player sacrificed by Mikel Arteta.

Since being promoted to Arsenal’s first team in 2019, Nketiah, who has three-and-a-half-years left on his contract, has directly contributed to 45 goals in 151 games in all competitions.