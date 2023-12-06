£110m price tag slapped on Arsenal target to prevent 2024 transfer from happening

Arsenal’s number one target for their midfield is Aston Villa’s Douglas Luiz and the Birmingham club have slapped a massive £110m price tag on the Brazilian to fend off any interest in 2024.

Luiz has been admired by Arsenal for a long time and the North London club made a move for the 25-year-old in 2022, having a £23m bid rejected by Villa on Deadline Day of the summer transfer window.

The Brazil star would go on to sign a new contract at Villa Park shortly after, keeping him in Birmingham until 2026.

Aston Villa are under no pressure to sell Luiz and the Premier League club have slapped a £110m price tag on the player to fend off any interest, reports Football transfers.

? Aston Villa have put a £110m price tag on midfielder Douglas Luiz to fend off interest from the likes of Arsenal. (Source: Football Transfers) pic.twitter.com/m9CbonEUEr — Transfer News Live (@DeadlineDayLive) December 6, 2023

Luiz has been a key player for Unai Emery this season as Villa continue to impress across all competions. The 25-year-old has produced six goals and four assists during the campaign and they will not want to lose him any time soon.

Speaking exclusively to CaughtOffside for his Daily Briefing column last week, Fabrizio Romano explained that Arsenal will try to sign Luiz in January but it won’t be an easy deal for the Gunners to get done.

The transfer journalist states that the Villa star is Mikel Arteta’s number one target for his midfield and any potential move will likely have to wait until the summer.