Ange Postecoglou set to push for ‘quick’ Everton defender in January

Tottenham Hotspur are set to try and sign Ben Godfrey once the January transfer window opens.

Having lost Cristian Romero through suspension and Mickey van de Ven through long-term injury, Spurs are set to enter the January market in search of a new defender.

And according to a recent report from 90min, Ange Postecoglou has included Everton’s Godfrey in his winter shortlist.

Viewed as a ‘quick centre-back’ and one that is capable of ‘playing in Postecoglou’s system’, Godfrey, 25, has emerged as the ideal mid-season target.

Everton teammate Jarrad Branthwaite is also thought to be on Spurs’ wishlist but a deal for the 21-year-old is not one the Londoners expect to finalise in January. Therefore, Godfrey, who has barely featured since Sean Dyche took charge, is most likely to make the switch to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Valued at around £20 million plus potential add-ons, Spurs will be hoping to get a deal wrapped up as quickly as possible so they can get the 25-year-old integrated in time for the second half of the season.

During his three years at Goodison Park, Godfrey, who has 18 months left on his contract, has directly contributed to three goals in 79 games in all competitions.