Arsenal fans set up £25m GoFundMe page after Gunners ripped off West Ham

Arsenal FC West Ham FC
Posted by

Declan Rice is proving to be a huge addition to Mikel Arteta’s squad and so far, the England international looks like he could be the difference in helping Arsenal win the Premier League. 

The midfielder joined the North London club from West Ham this summer as part of a £105m deal, which made the 24-year-old the third most expensive Premier League signing of all time.

So far this season, Rice has been exceptional and has played a huge role in Arsenal currently leading the league by five points.

On Tuesday night, the midfielder scored a match-winning goal with the last kick of the game against Luton Town and following the victory, a group of Arsenal fans have hilariously set up a GoFundMe page to raise £25m so they can pay West Ham more for the England star.

Declan Rice has been excellent for Arsenal this season 
More Stories / Latest News
The source of Manchester United’s negative dressing room leaks has been revealed
John Hartson thinks attacking midfielder could join Leeds United
Exclusive: Liverpool star’s improved form down to embracing key pre-season change, says expert

According to the Daily Mail, the group of Arsenal supporters set up the GoFundMe page in jest, suggesting that West Ham were ripped off by the Gunners when signing Rice.

Many questioned the North London club for paying that amount of money for the former West Ham star but it seems that the Englishman has been worth every penny as the midfielder looks to help Arteta’s side to the Premier League title.

More Stories Declan Rice

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.