What the Arsenal squad did for Declan Rice in the dressing room following late Luton winner

The Arsenal squad had a special way of thanking Declan Rice for his last-minute winner against Luton Town on Tuesday.

Travelling to Kenilworth Road, Arsenal, who came into the tie narrow Premier League leaders, knew if they were to be taken seriously as title contenders, they would have to beat the newly-promoted Hatters.

The fixture wasn’t as easy as many would have expected though. Pegged back twice and then put behind after Ross Barkley made it 3-2 to the home side, the Gunners found themselves facing one of their biggest challenges of the season.

Kai Havertz’s 3-3 equaliser with 30 minutes to play set up a grandstand finish and with the game reaching it’s 97th-minute, fans, on both sides, would have been forgiven for expecting the points to be shared.

That was until Rice stepped up to head home a last-gasp winner.

The England international’s brilliant finish saw Arsenal come away 4-3 winners and maintain their lead at the top of the table.

And according to a recent report from the Daily Mail, the rest of the Arsenal squad were so thankful for their teammate’s late heroics that they serenaded him with a rendition of Vanilla Ice’s 1990 hit ‘Ice Ice, Baby’.

Despite joining the Gunners from West Ham in a deal worth £105 million in the summer, Rice, who penned a five-year deal, has already staked a claim to be considered the best signing of the season.