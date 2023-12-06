Arsenal upping the ante as scouts watch 22-year-old ace again

After an incredible last-gasp win at Luton on Tuesday night which sent them five points clear at the top of the Premier League table for 24 hours at least, Mikel Arteta will be delighted with how his Arsenal side are performing.

Despite being pegged back on a couple of occasions against a dogged Hatters side, the Gunners showed their title credentials with Declan Rice earning all three points with a 97th-minute winner.

There is always room for improvement of course, and the Spaniard has often shown his ruthlessness in that regard.

News, via 90Min, that the north Londoners have scouted Bayer Leverkusen’s Jeremie Frimpong again won’t come as any surprise.

Injuries to players in the right-back slot has become a recurring theme, and Arteta needs to have competition for places in that area as a matter of priority.

Indeed, having an outlet from deep down the right side will give the Gunners exactly the sort of balance that the manager is after, and with a reported £35m release clause, Frimpong could represent incredible value for money.

Arsenal might not get things all their own way, however, as 90Min also report that Liverpool had scouts at the Bayer game vs Dortmund, so they too are likely to want to be kept abreast of developments.