Awkward moment Jurgen Klopp argues with ‘ignorant’ Amazon Prime presenter over cheeky dig

Jurgen Klopp found himself caught in a rather awkward moment with an Amazon Prime presenter.

Taking a cheeky swipe at the German’s history of complaining about early kickoff times, fans witnessed the presenter and Klopp exchange a brief and cringe-worthy back-and-forth.

Using the Liverpool boss’ past grievances against him following the Reds’ 2-0 win over Sheffield United on Wednesday, the presenter, who became embroiled in one of television’s most awkward moments, quickly apologised for his remark.

Check out the pair’s post-match exchange below with pictures from Amazon Prime.