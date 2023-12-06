Awkward moment Jurgen Klopp argues with ‘ignorant’ Amazon Prime presenter over cheeky dig

Jurgen Klopp found himself caught in a rather awkward moment with an Amazon Prime presenter.
Taking a cheeky swipe at the German’s history of complaining about early kickoff times, fans witnessed the presenter and Klopp exchange a brief and cringe-worthy back-and-forth.
Using the Liverpool boss’ past grievances against him following the Reds’ 2-0 win over Sheffield United on Wednesday, the presenter, who became embroiled in one of television’s most awkward moments, quickly apologised for his remark.
Check out the pair’s post-match exchange below with pictures from Amazon Prime.
Nah Klopp’s head is gone LOOOOOOOOOOOL pic.twitter.com/m2LqBVrvqu
— db ? (@dbcxptures) December 6, 2023