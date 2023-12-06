Bayern Munich enter the race for £52.5m Arsenal target who has a long-term admirer in Arteta

Mikel Arteta has an eye on the market for midfielders and there is one star playing in Spain that the Spanish coach has been a long-term admirer of.

The Gunners made a move for Real Sociedad’s Martin Zubimendi over the summer, according to ESPN, and could potentially try to complete a transfer for the 24-year-old in 2024 as he has a release clause of £52.5m in his current contract.

The Spanish midfielder will likely replace Thomas Partey in Arsenal’s squad as the Ghana international has been linked with a move away from the Emirates in the weeks leading up to the January transfer window.

However, things could get complicated as Bayern Munich have now made Zubimendi their top target for the number six role in Thomas Tuchel’s team, reports Christian Falk.

Tuchel has wanted a new player for this position since the summer but the German giants could not bring one in for him. There have been several names linked to the Allianz Arena but it now seems that the German champions have their heart set on Zubimendi.

This could complicate things for Arsenal if they want the player and in the end, it could simply come down to which club the Real Sociedad star would prefer to play for next season.