Aston Villa are flying under Unai Emery at present, and though there’s still some way to go until we get down to the nitty gritty in the Premier League, if the Villains can steer clear of injuries, there’s every reason to believe that they’ll be in the Champions League shake up come the business end of the 2023/24 campaign.

The Spaniard has certainly hit the sweet spot in terms of his team selections and tactics, and no one can argue at this juncture that it hasn’t worked.

Clearly, however, Emery’s way of working hasn’t suited everyone.

According to Sport BILD (h/t FCB Inside), Thomas Tuchel is keen to secure a centre-back in January because of Matthijs de Ligt’s persistent injury concerns, and that’s likely to see him launch a raid for out-of-favour defender, Clement Lenglet.

Of course, any transfer would have to be agreed by Lenglet’s parent club, Barcelona, who it’s believed have a recall option on him in January.

One can imagine that the player himself would be delighted to be able to resurrect his career elsewhere, given that he’s only played in the Europa Conference League so far this season per WhoScored.

At 28 years of age he still has a lot to offer the right team, and that could be Bayern if the deal makes sense for all parties.