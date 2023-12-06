Crystal Palace could complete bargain signing of former Manchester City star in January

Crystal Palace could sign former Manchester City player Kelechi Iheanacho next month for a cut-price fee.

The Eagles have struggled to find a consistent goalscorer this season with Roy Hodgson’s side only managing to bag 14 goals, the second lowest in the Premier League.

Although Odsonne Edouard has a good record so far this campaign, with six goals in 13 games, Palace need another option.

Jean Philippe-Mateta was brought in for that exact reason last year but has failed to make the desired impact with 0 goals so far this season.

According to reports from The Athletic, the 26-year-old wants a move away from the club with several teams in the Bundesliga interested in his signature.

If a move was to materialise this would leave Hodgson well short in the attacking area and according to the Standard, the club could move for Leicester City star, Iheanacho.

The 27-year-old striker could be available for a cut-price fee given that there are just over six months left on his deal.

The London club were interested in a move for the Nigerian during the summer but a deal was never struck.

With five goals in 18 games for the Championship club, Iheanacho could be a perfect budget option for Palace.

