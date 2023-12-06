Erik ten Hag says the one thing Man United fans will not want to hear ahead of January window

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag has admitted that the club are unlikely to make any new signings in the January transfer market amid his team’s poor season so far.

The Manchester club are currently seventh in the Premier League standings, on the verge of elimination from the Champions League and have been knocked out of the EFL Cup.

In addition to this, United have not been performing well, even in the matches they have won and many fans of the Manchester club would have been hoping for one or two new additions in January.

However, ahead of the transfer window, Ten Hag has admitted that the club will not bring anyone to Old Trafford and instead, will focus on improving the current group of players.

When asked by the United We Stand fanzine if the club will be bringing in any new players next month, the Man United boss said via The Athletic: “I don’t think so — and if so, the approach from United should be that if you can improve your team, then you should do. What we expect from every player coming to Carrington every day is for them to give their maximum, to give their best.

“As a club, you have to look for improvements, so if you can find better and it’s realistic financially and with financial fair play, I think the club has to go with it. But realistically, in relation to the market, most of the time you don’t attract the best players in the winter. The top, top players will not leave their clubs in the winter.”

This would seemingly be a mistake given Man United’s current situation but the point Ten Hag makes about top players not moving in January is correct.

The players that will make a difference to the team will only arrive in the summer but the Manchester club still needs some new faces and fans of the club will not be happy if none arrive next month.