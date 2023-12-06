European giants pull out of race for £73m Man United star due to concerns

Jadon Sancho looks set to leave Man United in January but the winger has one option less as a big European club has pulled out of the race for the 23-year-old.

In the weeks leading up to the January transfer window, Juventus have been one of many clubs consistently linked to the Man United star. However, the Italian giants have pulled out of the race for the winger due to a key concern.

According to Tuttosport via the Daily Mail, Juve cannot afford Sancho as the United star is too expensive and his price will be outside of the budget the Serie A outfit have set aside for the winter window.

Juventus have other targets that they will now pursue, such as Sassuolo winger Domenico Berardi, leaving Sancho’s future up in the air.

It is uncertain whether Sancho will permanently leave Old Trafford in January or if the Premier League club will be happy to agree a loan deal with an interested party.

The 23-year-old is no longer welcome at Man United by manager Erik ten Hag and is currently banished from the first-team squad due to his behaviour following the Red Devils’ defeat to Arsenal in September.

United are set to take a big loss on the £73m they paid Borussia Dortmund for Sancho back in 2021 but Ten Hag will just be happy to move the player on as soon as possible.