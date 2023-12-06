Former Arsenal and Chelsea star says the EUROS could be his “last competition” revealing 2024 retirement hint

Many footballers would love to have the career of France forward Olivier Giroud and the 37-year-old has hinted that he is probably going to retire from international football in 2024.

The Frenchman is still competing at a very high level as the striker is looking to help AC Milan to important silverware this season.

Giroud has scored eight goals and provided three assists across all competitions this season for the Italian side and in order to prolong that, the France international is thinking of retiring from international football.

The former Arsenal and Chelsea star has had an incredible career with France, winning the 2018 World Cup and playing in another final in 2022.

The 37-year-old is also his country’s highest goal scorer, having netted 56 goals in a French jersey. This is seriously impressive given the forwards the European country has produced over the years and Giroud has now hinted at retirement in 2024.

Speaking to French outlet TeleFoot, Giroud admitted next summer’s EUROS will “probably” be his last in international football.

“I’m not planning beyond the short-term,” the former Arsenal and Chelsea star said.

“The most important thing is to be fit and competitive, these Euros are an objective. We nearly got it in 2016, and it is a trophy that I would love to win with France.

“It will maybe, probably, be my last competition, but I can’t tell you what will happen after.”

Giroud will be hoping to top off a brilliant career with a European Championship medal around his neck but the French face tough competition when the tournament gets underway in Germany next summer.