Good news for Tottenham fans as Postecoglou says key man’s injury “progressing as expected”

Ange Postecoglou has provided Tottenham fans with some good news on Wednesday as the Australian coach has stated that James Maddison is “progressing as expected” as the midfielder works his way back from injury.

The England star picked up a problem with his ankle during Spurs’ defeat to Chelsea at the start of November and has been out of action ever since.

Maddison is one of many Tottenham stars who have setbacks in recent weeks and it has resulted in the North London club not winning any of their last four matches.

Speaking about Maddison’s recovery during his press conference on Wednesday, Postecoglou said via Fabrizio Romano: “We should go with the medical staff and as far as I’m aware he’s progressing as expected.”

Maddison was a crucial player for Tottenham before his injury and it is fair to say he hit the ground running in North London after moving from Leicester City during the summer.

The midfielder scored three goals and produced a further five assists across 11 Premier League matches and Tottenham fans will be excited to have him back soon as they try and finish in the top four throughout the rest of the season.