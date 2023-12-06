Manchester United and Newcastle are among a number of clubs currently “informed” on the situation surrounding the potential transfer of Stuttgart striker Serhou Guirassy.

This is according to Fabrizio Romano, who discussed the latest on Guirassy’s future in an exclusive chat with CaughtOffside for yesterday’s Debrief podcast.

Guirassy looks like he could be an absolute bargain for any clubs in need of a signing up front this January, with the Guinea international scoring a remarkable 17 goals in 12 games in all competitions so far this season.

Romano also says that Guirassy has a special kind of release clause that means he represents an exciting opportunity for clubs this winter, as it’s not often clauses like this are active during January.

The 27-year-old is also available for very cheap – just €17.5m, so Man Utd and Newcastle will surely be very tempted to pay what is relatively little money for them to give their squads more of a goal threat for the second half of the season.

“I think it’s a possibility that we’ll see Serhou Guirassy move this January after his excellent form at Stuttgart this season. He has a special release clause – very cheap at just €17.5m, and it’s also valid in January, which is not normally the case as they’re usually only for the summer,” Romano said.

“So it’s a special situation and many clubs are informed. Newcastle are informed, United, but also Italian clubs, German clubs. A lot of clubs know very well how this clause works and they are interested in the situation, but at the moment there is still no decision made on player side also, because Stuttgart are trying in every way to convince Guirassy to stay until the end of the season and then leave in the summer, but from what I’m hearing, the possibility for a January move is really concrete.

“It’s something that the player is also considering, so I’m sure that in the next 2-3 weeks they will keep discussing, especially on player side. It’s more on player side than on club side. I think he has to decide what kind of step he wants to take, and so there are discussions ongoing, but still no clarity whether this Newcastle opportunity is the only one. I think there are many clubs interested in Guirassy.”