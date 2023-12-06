“I thought someone was winding me up” – Eddie Howe jokes about FA Cup showdown with bitter rivals

Newcastle United FC Sunderland AFC
Posted by

The Newcastle manager was left surprised after it was announced that his side would be taking on rivals Sunderland in the third round of the FA Cup.

After missing out on the Carabao Cup to Manchester United last season, Newcastle fans will see the FA Cup as a genuine opportunity to secure silverware.

But like most cup competitions, there is always a surprise on the table when you least expect it and Newcastle have got it straight away.

In their first FA Cup game this season, Howe’s side will face off against rivals Sunderland in what will be the first derby in eight years.

More Stories / Latest News
Mikel Arteta backs Arsenal star despite costly mistakes
Man United 1 – 1 Chelsea: Cole Palmer nets first-half equaliser (video)
Video: Emi Martinez produces back-to-back World-Class saves to deny Man City’s Erling Haaland

Speaking to the media ahead of his side’s clash with Everton on Thursday, the English manager revealed his surprise at the draw.

“I thought someone was winding me up,” he said via Newcastle World.

“I didn’t hear or see the draw so I was relying on other people to tell me. I thought it was a joke. It’s a brilliant draw, it’ll be a great game, and one we’re looking forward to.”

Newcastle will be hoping to land their first win against Sunderland since 2011 as they prepare for the game which will take place at the Stadium of Light on the 6th of January.

More Stories Eddie Howe

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.