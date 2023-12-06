“I thought someone was winding me up” – Eddie Howe jokes about FA Cup showdown with bitter rivals

The Newcastle manager was left surprised after it was announced that his side would be taking on rivals Sunderland in the third round of the FA Cup.

After missing out on the Carabao Cup to Manchester United last season, Newcastle fans will see the FA Cup as a genuine opportunity to secure silverware.

But like most cup competitions, there is always a surprise on the table when you least expect it and Newcastle have got it straight away.

In their first FA Cup game this season, Howe’s side will face off against rivals Sunderland in what will be the first derby in eight years.

Speaking to the media ahead of his side’s clash with Everton on Thursday, the English manager revealed his surprise at the draw.

“I thought someone was winding me up,” he said via Newcastle World.

“I didn’t hear or see the draw so I was relying on other people to tell me. I thought it was a joke. It’s a brilliant draw, it’ll be a great game, and one we’re looking forward to.”

Newcastle will be hoping to land their first win against Sunderland since 2011 as they prepare for the game which will take place at the Stadium of Light on the 6th of January.