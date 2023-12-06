Jadon Sancho the key to Man United beating Liverpool to highly-rated Dortmund ace

It’s long been thought that Jadon Sancho could leave Man United in the January transfer window after his fall out with manager, Erik ten Hag, however, it now appears that such a scenario could have unintended, and potentially, brilliant consequences.

With Sancho still refusing to apologise to ten Hag, the backroom team and his first-team colleagues, an olive branch believed to be a pre-requisite from the manager in order for the player to be reintegrated back into the fold, his move elsewhere is a foregone conclusion.

In many respects where he ends up is irrelevant, as long as the Red Devils feel that they are getting value for money from the buying club.

A loan or permanent transfer is likely to be considered because Sancho is just wasting his career and United’s time by being stuck as an outcast at the club.

Once it’s been confirmed that he’s being moved on, United could accept a deal for Borussia Dortmund’s highly-rated ace, Donyell Malen.

According to Football Transfers, the player shares the same agency as Erik ten Hag and he will be offered to the Red Devils if Sancho departs.

That’s likely to come as a shattering blow to Jurgen Klopp and Liverpool who have been tracking the player for an age.

Sport BILD are just one of many outlets to report Klopp’s interest in the player and, given his own connections to Dortmund, the German would surely have expected to remain in the box seat for the player’s services.