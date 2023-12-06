David Turnbull has the support of John Hartson to potentially sign a deal with Leeds United.

The attacking midfielder will become a free agent in 2024 and it doesn’t look like he will renew his contract at Celtic.

The 24-year-old has already scored 7 goals this season in only 12 appearances.

John Hartson told Go Radio that he believes it’s more likely that David Turnbull will join a team like Leeds United than Italian powerhourses like Milan or Inter.

“I like David Turnbull,” said Hartson. “I have always said it, he is a goalscoring midfield player. He adds that 10-14 goals every year for you from midfield.

“I can see him going to a top Championship team, like a Leeds United.” – said Hartson.