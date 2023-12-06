The Liverpool boss confirmed that Joel Matip has ruptured his anterior cruciate ligament in his press conference on Wednesday night.

Jurgen Klopp’s side have kept themselves within touching distance of league leaders Arsenal after their 2-0 win against Sheffield United.

Virgil van Dijk opened the scoring after a pinpoint corner from Trent Alexander-Arnold in the first half as the English defender grabbed his 75th assist in all competitions for his club.

Only Kevin De Bruyne and Mo Salah have amounted more since Alexander-Arnold’s debut in 2016.

Liverpool then controlled the rest of the game and sealed the win through Dominik Szoboszlai in the 94th minute.

But Klopp delivered some bad news in his post-match press conference as he confirmed that Matip had suffered an ACL injury.

The defender suffered the injury in his side’s dramatic 4-3 win against Fulham at the weekend.

The 33-year-old could be ruled out for the rest of the season and with his contract expiring next summer, may not play for Liverpool again.