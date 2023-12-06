With the January transfer window coming into view, Daniel Farke has a number of decisions to make at Leeds United.

The German can arguably do without the upheaval that was seen across the summer, though a freshening up of the squad could be just what the club need to help give them the impetus to really go after the Championship’s top two.

So far, aside from the odd wobble, the all whites have been playing some sparkling stuff under Farke.

Unlike the 2022/23 season when nothing seemed to gel under a succession of managers, Farke has expertly worked with what he has crafting a real togetherness amongst the squad as well as the hunger that competition for places brings.

The manager’s experience will also hold his side in good stead during the second half of the campaign too, given his previous work in getting Norwich promoted from the Championship.

Indeed, it may be that which elevates Leeds into the automatic places at some point, as both Kieran McKenna and Enzo Maresca don’t have the same experience as a number one so when the pressure begins to bite, that’s when they really need to earn their keep.

One player is unlikely to feature for Leeds, however, as according to Estadio Deportivo, Junior Firpo wants to leave the club in January.

The 27-year-old is apparently open to a move back to Real Betis and will give Farke one less headache to worry about if he moves on.