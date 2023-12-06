Liverpool get green light to bid for Virgil van Dijk successor

Virgil van Dijk will be 33 before the start of the 2024/25 season and that’s as good a reason as any for Liverpool to already be looking at his eventual successor.

The Dutchman has been imperious for the Reds for the best part of his tenure though there has evidently been a drop off in his standards of late.

A Liverpool side without its current captain isn’t something Liverpool’s fans will necessarily want to contemplate, but time waits for no man.

Even if van Dijk has a few years left at the top, the best clubs need to have their succession planning sorted out early in order that they remain at the top of their game.

According to 90Min, Liverpool have pretty much been given the green light to sign Sao Paulo’s 20-year-old defender, Lucas Beraldo, after it was acknowledged that the Brazilian outfit were open to offers.

“They are boys with very good minds, who know that the moment will come [to leave]. We’ll always talk to the agent and the player,” manager, Rui Costa, told Globoesporte (h/t 90Min).

“We ended up renewing Beraldo’s contract until 2027. We will negotiate with each of them if the offer is good for everyone. But I have never faced pressure from these boys. Quite the opposite.”

Though it isn’t clear whether the Reds will make a bid in the January window, the outlet also report that Lyon, Monaco and Bayern Munich are interested.

That should sharpen minds in and around Anfield and get things moving sooner rather than later.