Exclusive: Liverpool expert addresses one major concern with reported LFC transfer target

Liverpool FC writer Neil Jones has discussed the recent transfer rumours linking the Reds with a possible interest in signing Bayern Munich midfielder Joshua Kimmich.

The Germany international has been a key player for Bayern for many years now and would surely be a tempting option for most top clubs around Europe, but Jones has expressed some concern about the player’s age meaning he’s not an ideal fit for what the Reds tend to look for in the transfer market.

Speaking exclusively to CaughtOffside for his Daily Briefing column, Jones said he couldn’t see a deal for Kimmich happening, while he also suggested midfield probably wouldn’t still be a priority for Liverpool this January anyway.

LFC spent big on bringing in Alexis Mac Allister, Ryan Gravenberch, Dominik Szoboszlai and Wataru Endo during the summer, with those four players recruited to replace a long list of departing players in that position, as Jordan Henderson and Fabinho were sold, while James Milner, Naby Keita and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain left on free transfers.

Some Liverpool fans might feel there’s still room for one more addition in that position, but Jones can’t see it happening unless there’s an injury crisis.

“The links to midfielders continue even though Liverpool signed four in the summer window, with names like Joshua Kimmich and Douglas Luiz popping up in some outlets. Personally, however, I would be surprised if they were to buy another in January, unless there was an injury crisis between now and then,” Jones said.

“Joshua Kimmich, clearly, is a world-class player but he turns 29 in February and would command a transfer fee and wage packet that would make him a serious gamble for a club which operates as Liverpool does.

“The last ageing midfielder they bought from Bayern Munich is currently seeing out his contract on the treatment table. Of course, Thiago Alcantara has provided moments of real quality in his time at Liverpool, so might be seen as an argument for occasionally breaking your structure, but his current situation might also point towards why it’s not the kind of deal Liverpool tend to go for very often.”