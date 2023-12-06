Barcelona trying to overtake Manchester United in pursuit of midfielder transfer

Barcelona are reportedly the latest club to show an interest in the potential transfer of Djurgarden’s Swedish midfield wonderkid Lucas Bergvall, who is also on the radar of Manchester United and Inter Milan.

This is according to a report from Spanish journalist Matteo Moretto, as cited and translated by Sport Witness, with Bergvall clearly impressing Europe’s top clubs despite his relatively limited experience at the highest level.

It’s claimed that Man Utd are attentive to the 17-year-old’s situation, though it seems it may currently be Inter who are the most advanced with their pursuit of this exciting young player.

United have a proud record of developing and promoting young players, so Bergvall may well feel a move to Old Trafford could be a good next step for him in his career.

Still, it’s also worth saying that United doesn’t look like the happiest club to be at right now, so somewhere like Barca or Inter might prove more tempting for the Sweden Under-21 international.

For now, the main focus for everyone at MUFC will be to put a difficult few days behind them with a win against Chelsea in tonight’s big game in the Premier League.