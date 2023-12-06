Bruno Fernandes has failed to give Manchester United the lead against Chelsea.

The Red Devils, who are hosting the Blues at Old Trafford in the Premier League, were gifted the perfect chance to take a one-nil lead.

After Enzo Fernandez was spotted fouling Antony inside the box, referee Chris Kavanagh, after a short VAR review, pointed to the spot.

However, despite the opportunity on offer, the Portugal international failed to convert with Robert Sanchez making an important diving save.