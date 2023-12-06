Manchester United have the goal they deserve.

Hosting Chelsea at Old Trafford in the Premier League, United have started the game by far the best of the two sides.

And despite Bruno Fernandes missing a penalty kick earlier on, the home team have their deserved lead thanks to midfielder Scott McTominay.

Reacting first to a lose ball in the Blues’ box, the Scotland international wasted no time in beating Robert Sanchez.

Pictures from Canal +