Man United 1 – 0 Chelsea: McTominay fires Red Devils into first-half lead (video)

Chelsea FC Manchester United FC
Posted by

Manchester United have the goal they deserve.

Hosting Chelsea at Old Trafford in the Premier League, United have started the game by far the best of the two sides.

More Stories / Latest News
Man United could use Jadon Sancho in swap deal to bring £26m star to Old Trafford
Man United 0 – 0 Chelsea: Bruno Fernandes fluffs penalty lines following Enzo foul (video)
Video: Liverpool star scores first goal of the season to give Reds lead over Sheffield United

And despite Bruno Fernandes missing a penalty kick earlier on, the home team have their deserved lead thanks to midfielder Scott McTominay.

Reacting first to a lose ball in the Blues’ box, the Scotland international wasted no time in beating Robert Sanchez.

Pictures from Canal +

More Stories Scott McTominay

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.