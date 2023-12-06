Man United 2 – 1 Chelsea: Scott McTominay scores brace (video)

Manchester United have regained their lead during tonight’s Premier League game against Chelsea.

The Red Devils, who are hosting Mauricio Pochettino’s Blues at Old Trafford, have easily been the match’s best team.

Unlucky not to have gone into the halftime break two-nil up, United, who were pegged back by Cole Palmer after Bruno Fernandes missed a penalty kick, have once again found themselves with a one-goal lead.

Scott McTominay scored the game’s opener and added his second with around 20 minutes left to play. A big goal for the home team!

