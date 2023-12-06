Man United already considering controversial Spanish coach as ten Hag replacement

It’s abundantly clear that Erik ten Hag is under the severest pressure at Man United just now.

The Dutchman appears to be trying his level best to restore discipline and order within the first-team dynamic at Old Trafford, however, results are conspiring against him.

With Sir Jim Ratcliffe apparently days away from being able to announce his partial takeover of the club, United’s results over the next 10 days or so have to show a significant improvement or else it could be curtains for the manager.

Three home games in a row – Chelsea, Bournemouth and Bayern Munich – will tell us much, with a date with Liverpool at Anfield on December 17 potentially being the one that is era defining for ten Hag.

He’ll certainly not want anything close to a repeat of the 7-0 drubbing on United’s last visit.

Ominiously, it appears that the club already have a potential replacement in mind, suggesting that regardless of what the manager achieves over the next few games, his days are numbered.

According to AS, former Wolves manager, Julen Lopetegui, who was controversially sacked when manager of the Spanish national team after being courted by Real Madrid, is being lined up.

Lopetegui apparently turned down a whopping €18m per season to manage in Saudi Arabia and as a free agent can step right into the breach as required.