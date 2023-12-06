Man United could use Jadon Sancho in swap deal to bring £26m star to Old Trafford

Man United expect Jadon Sancho to leave the club in January and the Premier League club are interested in a swap deal with Borussia Dortmund.

According to the German outlet BILD, Dortmund plan to propose a swap deal to United in order to bring Sancho back to the Bundesliga club.

The report states that Erik ten Hag is interested in Donyell Malen and that the Dutch coach could ask for the winger to be included in any potential January deal. Malen is a key player for Edin Terzic’s team and the German club value the player around the £26m mark.

? Dortmund are planning to offer a player in exchange to bring back Jadon Sancho. Manchester United have expressed interest in Donyell Malen, who could leave for around £26M. (Source: @BILD) pic.twitter.com/rdJ9HBYfso — Transfer News Live (@DeadlineDayLive) December 6, 2023

Sancho is no longer welcome at Man United by Ten Hag and is currently banished from the first-team squad due to his behaviour following the Red Devils’ defeat to Arsenal in September.

Terzic has worked with the Englishman before and the two had great success at Dortmund winning the DFL Pokal in 2021.

The winger needs to find that player again and a return to Germany could do him a lot of good but his exit out of Old Trafford in January is not an easy one.