The source of Manchester United’s negative dressing room leaks reportedly revealed

Manchester United FC
Manchester United reacted angrily to dressing room leaks this week as they banned certain media outlets from one of Erik ten Hag’s press conferences for what they felt was inaccurate reporting of the situation behind the scenes at Old Trafford.

Man Utd issued a statement criticising the likes of the Manchester Evening News for not double checking their sources carefully enough after a number of negative stories about manager Ten Hag, who is undoubtedly suffering a frustrating start to the season so far.

It has now emerged that the source of these leaks from inside the dressing room may be known, with journalist Francois Plateau posting the information on his official X account yesterday, and attracting a big response from users.

This has not yet been confirmed by other reporters, but Plateau seems to believe there is one specific player leaking stories with the aim of receiving positive media coverage in return.

Were this to be proven as true, it would obviously not go down well with United fans, but there’s been a mixed reaction from fans in terms of how much they believe this particular journalist’s information.

