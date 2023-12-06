The source of Manchester United’s negative dressing room leaks has been revealed

Manchester United reacted angrily to dressing room leaks this week as they banned certain media outlets from one of Erik ten Hag’s press conferences for what they felt was inaccurate reporting of the situation behind the scenes at Old Trafford.

Man Utd issued a statement criticising the likes of the Manchester Evening News for not double checking their sources carefully enough after a number of negative stories about manager Ten Hag, who is undoubtedly suffering a frustrating start to the season so far.

It has now emerged that the source of these leaks may be summer signing Mason Mount, with journalist Francois Plateau posting the information below…

This has not yet been confirmed by other reporters, but it may be that Mount is the one behind these stories as he seeks to give away sensitive information in the hope that he’ll later get positive treatment from journalists in return.

Mount joined United from Chelsea in the summer and has been poor so far, so if this ends up being true fans will certainly not be at all happy with how the England international has behaved.